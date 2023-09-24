McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $272.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

