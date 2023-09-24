McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Tesla stock opened at $244.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.32 and its 200 day moving average is $222.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $777.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

