Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Reduced by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %
Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $119.65.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Merck & Co., Inc.
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.