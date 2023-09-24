Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $269.84 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average of $110.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRK

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.