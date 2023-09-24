Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is RJA Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RJA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.5% of RJA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RJA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META opened at $299.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,127 shares of company stock worth $12,476,239 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. JMP Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

