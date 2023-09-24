Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. RJA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. RJA Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 725 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,127 shares of company stock worth $12,476,239. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $299.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $769.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

