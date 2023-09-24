Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

XOM opened at $114.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average is $108.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

