Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 10,012 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.00. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $417.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

