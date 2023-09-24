Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 604 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.45.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

