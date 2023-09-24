Mizuho Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $195.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $162.57 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $181.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of -396.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.64.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $2,257,075.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,793,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.