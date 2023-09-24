Morgan Stanley Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from C$12.10 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUN. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.01.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$9.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.20. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$790.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$823.32 million. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.2617535 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

