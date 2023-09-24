Morgan Stanley Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $55.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.32.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $39.99 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

