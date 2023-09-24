Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) vs. Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Head-To-Head Survey

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Free Report) and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Necessity Retail REIT and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Necessity Retail REIT presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.99%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Necessity Retail REIT.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.6%. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Necessity Retail REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

59.2% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Necessity Retail REIT -30.43% -8.87% -3.07% Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Necessity Retail REIT $454.86 million 2.25 -$82.51 million ($1.22) -6.24 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.03 2.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Necessity Retail REIT. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust beats Necessity Retail REIT on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.4 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

