My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $152.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.49. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $269.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

