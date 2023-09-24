My Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $272.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.30 and its 200 day moving average is $286.20. The company has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.