National Bank Financial Raises Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$14.50

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Cascades alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cascades

Cascades Stock Performance

About Cascades

Cascades stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Cascades has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.