NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGMS shares. Macquarie lowered NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames
NeoGames Price Performance
Shares of NGMS stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $909.32 million, a P/E ratio of -66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.27. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
