Next Level Private LLC Invests $235,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

