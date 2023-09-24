NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

NICE stock opened at $171.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. NICE has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

