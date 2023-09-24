Northland Capmk Comments on Piper Sandler Companies’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Piper Sandler Companies in a report issued on Thursday, September 21st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Piper Sandler Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Piper Sandler Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $7.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $144.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.73 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.59%.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.