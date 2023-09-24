Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after buying an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $460.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

