Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $39.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nutanix from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,890,819.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,463 shares of company stock worth $8,587,326. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

