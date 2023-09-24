Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives $3.26 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.26.
Several research firms have recently commented on OTLY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.
NASDAQ OTLY opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $549.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.16.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.14 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 51.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
