Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Ocado Group Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

