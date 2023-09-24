Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Ocado Group Stock Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $12.99.
About Ocado Group
