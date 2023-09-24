Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 850 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $460.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.74.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

