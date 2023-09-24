Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $18.38 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE UNH opened at $506.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $495.27 and its 200-day moving average is $487.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

