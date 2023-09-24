Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $162.57 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $181.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $2,257,075.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,381 shares in the company, valued at $61,793,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.54.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

