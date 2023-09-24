Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 291 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $78.94 and a one year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,573. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

