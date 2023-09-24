Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 3,408 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

