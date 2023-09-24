Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 100 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $299.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,127 shares of company stock worth $12,476,239 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

