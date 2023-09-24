PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

