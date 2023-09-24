PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lowered by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 3.1% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $72,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth raised its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

