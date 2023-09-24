Perpetual Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,463 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,084,883,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.