Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,008 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.7% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 63,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 60.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $32.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

