Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.8% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $94.93 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

