Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HD opened at $305.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.58 and its 200-day moving average is $305.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.