Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,844,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,421,958,000 after acquiring an additional 948,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.61.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $166.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

