Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of analysts have commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PRGS

Progress Software Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,161 shares of company stock worth $1,134,633 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Progress Software by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $37,308,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Progress Software by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Progress Software by 14.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.