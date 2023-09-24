ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 11,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 139,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a report on Monday, July 17th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

