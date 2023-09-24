ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,483,000 after buying an additional 258,238 shares during the period.

NOBL opened at $89.97 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

