PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $93.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PVH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

PVH Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,431,000 after buying an additional 1,213,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 506,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PVH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PVH by 943.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.09. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

About PVH

(Get Free Report

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.