Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for STERIS plc Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for STERIS in a report issued on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s FY2026 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $223.94 on Friday. STERIS has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.36 and its 200 day moving average is $209.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.6% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 170.49%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

