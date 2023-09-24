Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for IDEX Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.92.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $207.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.85. IDEX has a 12 month low of $195.27 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in IDEX by 76,485.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IDEX by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $226,556,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,822,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.