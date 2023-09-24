Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Align Technology, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Align Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Align Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million.

ALGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.33.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $298.56 on Friday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

