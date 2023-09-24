Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Align Technology, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Align Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Align Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ALGN
Align Technology Price Performance
Shares of ALGN stock opened at $298.56 on Friday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Align Technology
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.