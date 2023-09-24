Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Issued By Zacks Research

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globus Medical in a report released on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GMED. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.22.

Shares of GMED opened at $50.77 on Friday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

