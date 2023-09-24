Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Revance Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Revance Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $37.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after buying an additional 1,946,680 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 658,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after acquiring an additional 642,612 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 617,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,967,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,930. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

