Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lockheed Martin in a report issued on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.65. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $413.65 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $443.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

