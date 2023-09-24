Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

VNOM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

Shares of VNOM opened at $27.63 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

