RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Stock Price Up 3.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.51. 6,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 544,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Specifically, Director Maha Katabi bought 472,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,752. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 1,388,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,899,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,184,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Katabi purchased 472,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,209,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

RayzeBio Trading Down 0.8 %

About RayzeBio

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

