Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) & SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Head to Head Survey

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reliance Global Group and SelectQuote’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Global Group $17.99 million N/A N/A N/A N/A SelectQuote $1.00 billion 0.19 -$58.54 million ($0.35) -3.29

Reliance Global Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SelectQuote.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Global Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 SelectQuote 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Reliance Global Group and SelectQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Reliance Global Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. SelectQuote has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given SelectQuote’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than Reliance Global Group.

Profitability

This table compares Reliance Global Group and SelectQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Global Group N/A N/A N/A SelectQuote -5.84% -13.03% -3.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of SelectQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reliance Global Group beats SelectQuote on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc. and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc. in October 2018. Reliance Global Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc. operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies. The company also provides SelectRx, an accredited patient-centered pharmacy home pharmacy, which offers essential prescription medications, OTC medications, customized medication packaging, medication therapy management, and long-term pharmacy care; and population health that helps members understand the benefits available under their health plans, and contracts with insurance carriers. SelectQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

